Millwall vs Coventry prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Coventry at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting starts to their campaigns.

Millwall are currently 15th in the league, but Gary Rowett's side have picked up their form recently and are on a four-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The Lions will hope to continue their streak against a high-flying Coventry side on Saturday.

Coventry, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the league. Mark Robins' side have won four of their last five games and will know that a win on Saturday could potentially see them end the weekend at the top of the table.

Both sides have been in good form of late, and that should make Saturday's game an exciting matchup.

Millwall vs Coventry Head-to-Head

Coventry have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Millwall only winning one.

Coventry humiliated Millwall 6-1 the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Jordan Shipley, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Callum O'Hare, Matty James and Tyler Walker secured victory on the night. McFadzean also scored an own goal during the rout.

Millwall Form Guide: L-W-W-D-D

Coventry Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Millwall vs Coventry Team News

Dabo will be a huge miss for Coventry

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Swansea last time out.

Benik Afobe, Shaun Hutchinson and Dan McNamara are all still out injured.

Injured: Benik Afobe, Shaun Hutchinson, Dan McNamara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry

Fankaty Dabo will miss Saturday's game due to suspension, while Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fankaty Dabo

Millwall vs Coventry Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Billy Mitchell; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw

Coventry Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn

Millwall vs Coventry Prediction

Both teams have been in good form of late and that should make for an enthralling contest. Millwall have always been hard to beat at home and that should come to the fore during the game.

We predict a well-contested draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Coventry

