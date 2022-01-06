Millwall vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Crystal Palace travel to south-east London as they face Millwall in their FA Cup third-round fixture at The Den on Saturday.

Millwall have enjoyed a decent campaign in the Championship so far and currently occupy the 11th spot in the league standings. They kicked off proceedings for 2022 with a 3-2 loss at Bristol City on Sunday and will be hoping for a better result here.

Crystal Palace also occupy the 11th spot in the Premier League standings. They too suffered a 3-2 loss in their first game of the year at home to West Ham United on Saturday.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

The two clubs have gone head-to-head 97 times across all competitions so far. The home team hold the upper hand at the moment with 39 wins over their local rivals.

Crystal Palace have 29 wins to their name with only one of them coming in the last 10 outings. The spoils have been shared 30 times in this fixture.

The last meeting between the two sides came during the 2012-13 Championship campaign at Saturday's venue. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Millwall form guide (Championship): L-W-L-W-L

Crystal Palace form guide (EPL): L-W-L-D-W

Millwall vs Crystal Palace Team News

Millwall

Jed Wallace remains a key doubt for the hosts. He needs to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game. Here are the rest of the absentees for the Lions -

Daniel Ballard - Knee injury

Ryan Leonard - Ankle injury

George Saville - Personal reasons

Murray Wallace - Personal reasons

Connor Mahoney - Hamstring injury

Danny McNamara - Illness

Injured: Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard

Doubtful: Jed Wallace, Connor Mahoney

Unavailable: George Saville, Murray Wallace, Danny McNamara

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

James McArthur is certain to miss the game on account of a hamstring injury. Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate have left for their national camp at AFCON 2021. Conor Gallagher is a doubt for the game. Here are the rest of the absentees for the Eagles -

Nathaniel Clyne - COVID-19

Injured: James McArthur

Doubtful: Conor Gallagher

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nathaniel Clyne

Millwall vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): George Long; Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper; Nana Boateng, Billy Mitchell, Ben Thompson, George Evans; Sheyi Ojo; Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Butland; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jaïro Riedewald, Eberechi Eze, Will Hughes; Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Millwall vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Millwall might have some defensive problems against Palace, as defensive reinforcements are doubts ahead of the game. Palace are the second-best side in this fixture but have improved a lot since the last meeting between the two sides in 2013.

Patrick Vieira is expected to overcome a weakened Millwall squad here and a narrow win for the Premier League club looks the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace.

Edited by Shardul Sant