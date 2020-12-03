Millwall vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall have slipped out of the top half of the table for the first time in over a month following their stoppage-time loss to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

They are now winless in six and are in dire need of a pick-me-up.

Derby County aren’t doing any better, having not tasted victory since 16 October - 10 league games ago.

The bottom club’s only victory this season did come away from home though, and maybe that offers the club that little bit of hope.

Millwall vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Derby’s 3-2 victory in June ended Millwall’s four-game unbeaten run against them up until that point.

That defeat came at home too, which was their first loss on their own patch since 2013.

Saturday’s game will be their 16th Championship match-up in a row.

Advertisement

Historically, the records are dead level, both beating one another 22 times and drawing on 14 occasions.

Millwall vs Derby County Team News

Jake Cooper missed his first Millwall match in 136 games on Wednesday and consequently is a doubt for this encounter, as is the injured Connor Mahoney.

However, Mahlon Romeo made a long-awaited return and could be in line for more minutes this weekend.

Injured: Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett, Kenneth Zohore

Doubtful: Jake Cooper, Connor Mahoney

Suspended: None

Colin Kazim-Richards could be handed his second consecutive start after putting in a solid shift in attack on Tuesday evening, netting his first goal for the club.

Krystian Bielik came back into the set-up in midweek while interim manager Wayne Rooney will rule himself out of the playing squad once again.

Injured: Jordan Ibe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

"I feel great. There is nothing better than being well on the pitch and playing football."



🗞🐏 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 2, 2020

Millwall vs Derby County Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Murray Wallace, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Matt Smith, Troy Parrott

Advertisement

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andrew Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Krystian Bielik, Kamil Jozwiak, Louie Sibley, Tom Lawrence, Louie Sibley

Millwall vs Derby County Prediction

The Lions are currently bereft of confidence but this could be the game they get their season back on track.

Visiting Derby County will have to dig deep to get another win and they will not be relishing a trip to the league’s most notorious hard-hitters. We expect Millwall to have the last laugh in this game.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Derby County