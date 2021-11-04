Millwall vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host bottom side Derby County at the Den on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking for their fourth win in five games.

The Lions recovered from a 1-0 setback at Huddersfield with an identical victory over Reading last night.

Benik Afobe scored midway through the second-half to secure all three points and take them up to ninth in the league table.

Derby, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom with only five points, having also been slapped with a 12-point deduction last month for going into administration.

On Wednesday, the Rams succumbed to a fifth defeat of the season in 16 games after going down 2-1 to Barnsley despite taking an early lead.

Millwall vs Derby County Head-To-Head

There have been 60 clashes between the sides before, with Millwall and Derby sharing the spoils currently with 23 wins each.

Only 14 of their fixtures have ever ended in a stalemate.

Their last draw came in January 2018 while their last encounter went Millwall's way in a narrow 1-0 victory for the visitors in Derby.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Millwall vs Derby County Team News

Millwall

The Lions won't have George Evans through an injury but are otherwise in good shape barring any last-minute casualties.

Benik Afobe came into the side ahead of John Bradshaw last night and proved his worth by scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Reading.

That might convince manager Gary Rowett to play the DR Congo international once more on Saturday.

Injured: George Evans

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Derby County

Krystian Bielik is the only casualty for the Rams for the match.

Injured: Krystian Bielik

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall vs Derby County Predicted XI

Millwall (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski; Daniel Ballard, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper; Ryan Leonard, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe.

Derby County (4-4-2): David Marshall; Nathan Byrne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Ravel Morrison, Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie, Tom Lawrence; Colin Kazim-Richards, Sam Baldock.

Millwall vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County, despite disregarding their point-deduction, have been disappointing this campaign, with only three wins from 16 games, the last of which came seven games ago.

Their defense, somehow, has been stoic and Milwall will have to really put their noses to the grind to get all three points here.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Derby County

Edited by Shardul Sant