Millwall vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall are set to play Fulham at the Den on Tuesday for their next game in the EFL Championship.

Millwall come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers yesterday. A goal from attacker Jed Wallace for Millwall was cancelled out by a goal from Chile international Ben Brereton for Blackburn Rovers.

Fulham, on the other hand, beat Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield Town 5-1 yesterday. First-half goals from Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, midfielder Josh Onomah, young forward Fabio Carvalho and a second-half brace from Portugal international Ivan Cavaleiro sealed the deal for Marco Silva's Fulham, who had Welsh winger Harry Wilson sent off in the second-half.

Midfielder Matty Pearson scored the consolation goal for Huddersfield Town.

Millwall vs Fulham Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fulham hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn two.

Thank you to all @FulhamFC supporters worldwide, & huge thanks to FFC supporters who traveled today to help the squad earn a great win! Thank you very much to the Fulham squad + staff for all of the hard work that earned a great result today! We go again Tuesday! Come on Fulham! pic.twitter.com/sNZx7KehnE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 14, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham was cancelled out by a goal from Icelandic forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson for Millwall.

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D

Fulham form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D

Millwall vs Fulham Team News

Millwall

Millwall will be without attacker Mason Bennett, who is out with an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gary Rowett is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mason Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Marco Silva will be unable to call upon the services of Scotland international Tom Cairney and Dutch defender Terence Kongolo, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Harrison Reed and French winger Anthony Knockaert. Wales international Harry Wilson is suspended.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert

Suspended: Harry Wilson

Millwall vs Fulham Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski, Daniel Ballard, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Danny McNamara, George Evans, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Scott Malone, Matt Smith, Jed Wallace

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga, Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Josh Onomah, Jean Michael Seri, Ivan Cavaleiro, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Millwall vs Fulham Prediction

Millwall finished 11th last season in the EFL Championship, with forward Jed Wallace in good form once again. The 27-year old will have to be at his very best if Gary Rowett's men are to have a positive campaign.

Fulham, on the other hand, will be targeting promotion. In the Premier League last season, Scott Parker's side produced some fine performances, but were extremely inconsistent. Parker is now the manager of Bournemouth, with former Watford and Everton boss Marco Silva now in charge. Aleksandar Mitrovic has been prolific in the Championship in the past, and the 26-year old will likely lead the line.

Fulham have a good manager and an excellent squad. The Cottagers have what it takes to return to the Premier League next season, and should be able to register a win here.

Prediction: Millwall 0-2 Fulham

