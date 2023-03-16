Millwall vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Millwall host relegation-battling Huddersfield at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to pick up their third league win in a row.

The Lions beat Reading 1-0 last weekend and followed it up with a 2-1 defeat of Swansea City on Wednesday to register consecutive victories for the first time since October 2022.

With 60 points from 37 games, Gary Rowett's side are sixth in the table and are still in contention for a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are second from bottom in the table and are fighting to stay alive in the Championship following what's been a truly miserable campaign.

The Terriers are six points adrift of safety and have only nine games to save themselves, or risk dropping into League One for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 clashes between the sides before and the spoils are closely shared, with Huddersfield winning 24 times over Millwall and losing on 21 occasions.

Having beaten Millwall 1-0 at home earlier this season, Huddersfield are looking to complete a league double over the Lions for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Millwall have won only three of their last 12 clashes with Huddersfield, the last of which was a 2-0 win at home in March 2022.

Huddersfield risk losing two games in a row at The Den for the first time since 2012 (2-0 loss in May 2010 and 4-0 defeat in October 2012).

The last 14 games between the sides has produced just one draw - 1-1 in September 2019, and none of the last nine.

Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock has won one of his last five league visits to Millwall, a 2-0 win with Middlesbrough in the 2019-20 campaign.

No team has won more Championship games on Saturdays this season than Millwall.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Prediction

Millwall are full of confidence after picking up back-to-back wins and will fancy their chances against relegation-battling Huddersfield, who have won only 22% of their matches so far this season.

The Lions will be out to avenge their loss to Huddersfield earlier this season and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield

Millwall vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Millwall

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

