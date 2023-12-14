Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

The action continues in round 22 of the EFL Championship as Millwall and Huddersfield Town go head-to-head at the Den on Sunday.

Both sides are currently level on 21 points at the bottom end of the league table and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result.

Millwall were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of high-flying Leicester City on Wednesday.

Joe Edwards’ men have now lost four of their last five matches, with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland on December 2 being the exception.

After two games on the road, Millwall now return home, where they have failed to win their last six matches, picking up just two points from a possible 18 at the Den since September’s 3-0 victory over Rotherham United.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town continue to struggle for results as they suffered a 3-1 home loss against Preston North End last time out.

Darren Moore’s side have now failed to win eight of their last nine matches, losing four and claiming four draws since October.

With 21 points from 21 games, Huddersfield Town are currently 21st in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Saturday’s hosts.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Huddersfield Town boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 25 of the last 53 meetings between the sides.

Millwall have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Huddersfield Town won both home and away meetings between the sides last season, claiming 1-0 victories in each fixture respectively.

Millwall are on a five-match winless run, losing four and claiming one draw since a 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on November 11.

The Terriers have won just one of their last seven away matches since early September while losing three and claiming three draws in that time.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Millwall and Huddersfield Town have been disappointing this season and find themselves scrambling for points at the bottom end of the table.

That said, we predict both sides will take a cautious approach to this one and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes).