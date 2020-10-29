Millwall vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall’s excellent 2-0 away win at Preston in midweek took them up to joint-third in the EFL Championship despite the absence of their entire coaching staff due to COVID-19 issues.

It means they are now unbeaten in four, having lost just one of their opening eight league games this term.

By contrast, Huddersfield Town’s last minute loss to Birmingham City on Wednesday night will have dampened their mood as they slipped to 16th place.

Another loss would see them winless in three and would bring them closer to the relegation zone, sparking memories of last season.

The Terriers, therefore, will be up for the fight against the mighty Lions.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Millwall’s home win over Huddersfield in July was their first in eight years, having not beaten them on home soil since October 2012.

Both sides have scored at least one goal in each of their last four face-offs, so there could be goals in this one.

Since 2010, Huddersfield have won five counters, drawn one and lost one (their last meeting).

Overall, the hosts have beaten their league rivals on 21 occasions and have lost 19 times, drawing seven games.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Millwall will be without the entire coaching staff who are still self-isolating after manager Gary Rowett tested positive for COVID-19 before other club members also tested positive.

Under-23 manager Kevin Nugent will take on the managerial duty assisted by skipper Alex Pearce and player-coach Shaun Williams, who will not be in the matchday squad.

Kenneth Zohore could retain his spot after scoring on Wednesday.

Injured: Troy Parrott

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Terriers will have Naby Sarr available after serving his one-match ban for his red card last week.

Isaac Mbenza is expected to return to the starting XI after being rested in midweek.

Injured: Ryan Schofield, Tommy Elphick, Danny Ward, Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Scott Malone, Ryan Leonard, Ryan Woods, Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett, Kenneth Zohore

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (3-5-2): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Naby Sarr, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler, Harry Toffolo, Juninho Bacuna, Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma, Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Millwall have had a great start to the season but the Lions may suffer without the leaders of their pride against such a compact opponent.

Huddersfield have been rather average but may see a chance to claim an away win and capitalize on the hosts’ misfortune. We expect this encounter to end in favor of the away team, with Millwall losing at home.

Prediction: Millwall 0-2 Huddersfield Town