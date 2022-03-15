Millwall vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Millwall will welcome Huddersfield Town to the Den for an EFL Championship matchday 38 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Middlesbrough at the same ground last Saturday.

Huddersfield Town also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to West Bromwich Albion. Daniel Ward scored a brace to help the Terriers get into a two-goal lead but a fightback from the hosts saw West Brom snatch a point.

The draw saw the west Yorkshire outfit hold on to third spot in the table, having garnered 63 points from 37 matches. Millwall sit in 11th place with 54 points to show for their efforts in 36 matches.

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past and Huddersfield Town have a superior record with 23 wins to their name. Seven matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Wednesday's hosts were victorious in 20 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Jonathan Hogg's 82nd-minute strike guided Huddersfield Town to a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf.

Millwall form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Huddersfield Town form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Millwall

Luke Freeman, Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Leonard have all been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Ryan Leonard, Luke Freeman, Tom Bradshaw, Shaun Hutchinson, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Sheyi Ojo

Suspension: None

Huddersfield Town

Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo are sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Alex Vallejo, Ryan Schofield, Rolando Aarons

Suspension: None

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce; Scott Malone, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Jed Wallace; Tyler Burey, Benik Afobe

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Oliver Turton, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson, Harry Tofolo; Lewis O'Brien, Jon Russell, Danel Sinani; Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Millwall are within touching distance of the playoff spots thanks to a recent good run of form. Huddersfield Town also have a shot at automatic promotion and both sides will go all out for the win to boost their respective promotion ambitions.

Games involving the hosts are usually tight affairs and we expect that trend to continue in a fixture with many ramifications. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Huddersfield Town

