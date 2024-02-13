Millwall vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round 32 of the EFL Championship as Millwall play host to Ipswich Town at the Den on Wednesday.

While the Lions will be looking to pull clear of the relegation zone, the visitors are set out to rekindle their charge for automatic promotion into the Premier League.

Millwall were left empty handed yet again as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

Joe Edwards’ men have now lost five of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw against Preston North End on January 27 being the exception.

With 33 points from 31 matches, Millwall are currently 18th in the Championship table, just four points above the danger zone.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road Stadium last Saturday.

However, Kieran McKenna’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win in all competitions, losing twice and picking up two draws since beating Sunderland 2-1 on January 13.

For all their recent struggles, Ipswich remain on course to secure automatic promotion as they sit fourth in the league table with 60 points, just four points behind second-placed Southampton.

Millwall vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Ipswich Town holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up one fewer win since their first encounter in October 1948, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Ipswich have failed to win their last four Championship away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory at Watford on December 12.

Millwall have lost just one of their last six home games in the league while claiming two wins and three draws since the start of December.

Millwall vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The last six league meetings between Millwall and Ipswich Town have produced a combined 27 goals and we anticipate another end-to-end encounter between the sides on Wednesday. We predict Ipswich will take the positives from their draw against West Brom and secure a narrow victory in this one.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Ipswich Town

Millwall vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last eight clashes)