Millwall vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023 

Millwall host Leeds United at The Den on Sunday (September 17) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results this campaign. Millwall drew 1-1 at Birmingham City in their last game. Kevin Nisbet opening the scoring with a brilliant free-kick after six minutes before their opponents drew level in the second half. Millwall are 12th with seven points from five games.

Leeds, meanwhile, have struggled in the second tier, finding themselves in the bottom half of the points table. They drew goalless with Sheffield Wednesday last time out, thanks to their wasteful finishing.

The visitors are 15th in the Championship, one point behind Millwall, whom they will leapfrog with a win.

Millwall vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between the two sides, with Millwall leading 18-17.

They last faced off in a Championship in January 2020, which the Whites won 3-2.

Leeds have lost one of their last four games in the fixture.

Millwall are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Millwall have scored four goals in the Championship this season. Only last-placed Middlesbrough (3) have scored fewer.

Millwall vs Leeds United Prediction

Millwall are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing three games. They have, however, lost four of their last five games at the Den.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently and may have to settle for a point in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Millwall 2-2 Leeds

Millwall vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings.)