Millwall vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024

Millwall will host Leicester City at the Den on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and now find themselves fighting for survival in the final stretch of the regular season. They were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point before their opponents scored the winner in additional time.

Millwall sit 20th in the league table with 44 points from 41 games. They are just two points above the relegation spots and will be looking to widen that gap this week.

Leicester City, meanwhile, seem to have finally regained their footing and once again have their sights on automatic promotion. They beat Birmingham City 2-1 in their game on Saturday, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the opener before Stephy Mavididi headed home a late winner for the Foxes.

The visitors sit atop the Championship standings with 88 points and will look to strengthen their grip at the top with maximum points on Tuesday.

Millwall vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Millwall and Leicester. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won four more. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts have picked up just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Foxes have the second-best defensive record in the English second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 36.

Millwall have scored 38 goals in the Championship this season. Only Sheffield Wednesday (33) and the now-relegated Rotherham United (32) have scored fewer.

Millwall vs Leicester City Prediction

Millwall are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six matches. They have, however, picked up two wins and a draw from their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Leicester, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories after winning just one of their five games prior. The visitors are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Millwall 1-3 Leicester City

Millwall vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)