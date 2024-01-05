Millwall vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Millwall will invite Leicester City to The Den in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games, recording three wins on the trot and keeping four clean sheets on the spin.

They met Bristol City in their first match of the year on Monday and Shaun Hutchinson's injury-time winner helped them register a 1-0 win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 10 league outings, recording eight wins. They hosted Huddersfield Town on New Year's Day and got 2024 off to a winning start with a 4-1 triumph. Tom Cannon bagged a brace while Ricardo Pereira and Stephy Mavididi added goals in the second half.

They have opened up a 10-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship standings.

Millwall vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 45 times in all competitions, including five times in the FA Cup. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 20-17 lead in wins while eight games have ended in stalemates.

They last met in the EFL Championship last month, with the visitors registering a 3-2 comeback win.

Interestingly, their first competitive meeting dates back to the 1934 FA Cup, with the visitors recording a 6-3 win. They won their second FA Cup meeting in 1969 but the hosts have won the three FA Cup meetings since.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets on the spin.

Leicester City have won three of their last four away meetings, scoring eight goals while shipping in four goals.

The visitors made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup last season, the hosts, on the other hand, were eliminated in the third round.

Millwall vs Leicester City Prediction

The Lions have won three games on the spin while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form in this match. They have won four of their last six home games against the visitors, including a 1-0 win in the 2017 FA Cup.

Casper De Norre has a calf injury and is unlikely to regain fitness for the match. Wes Harding has a hamstring issue and faces a late fitness test. George Saville will be suspended for the match after Millwall’s appeal against his red card against Norwich City was rejected.

The Foxes head into the match on a 10-game unbeaten run. They have lost just once in their last nine away games in all competitions, recording six wins. They have won seven of their last eight league games.

Jamie Vardy, Dennis Praet, and Kasey McAteer were absent in the win over Huddersfield and are unlikely to make the trip to Bermondsey because of injuries. Harry Souttar, Patson Daka, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kelechi Iheanacho have been called up for international duties, though there are doubts over the latter two.

Nonetheless, they have a good squad depth, and considering their current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Leicester City

Millwall vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Stephy Mavididi to score or assist any time - Yes