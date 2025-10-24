Millwall vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Millwall take on Leicester City on Saturday on matchday 12 of the Championship. Both sides are in the top half of the points table but endured contrasting fortunes in their most recent outings.

Alex Neil's Millwall saw off Stoke City 2-0 in midweek. Despite being dominated on possession (43%), the Lions had more shots on target (8-3), breaking the deadlock through Femi Azeez inside 10 minutes before Tristan Cama doubled the visitors' advantage 11 minutes later.

A third straight win keeps Neil's side third in the standings, with 20 points from 11 matches, winning six.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' Leicester are coming off a 2-1 reverse at Hull City in midweek. Despite the visitors bossing possession (63%), Hull went ahead through Liam Miller's sixth-minute opener before Joe Gelhardt (31') also got on the scoresheet.

The Foxes pulled one back through Aaron Ramsey midway through the second period. But an equaliser wasn't to be, with the visitors also guilty of profligate finishing (2/12 shots on target).

The loss ended an eight-game unbeaten streak for Cifuentes' side - winning three - keeping them ninth in the points table, with 17 points from 11 outings, winning four.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Leicester Championship showdown at The Den:

Millwall vs Leicester City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 47 meetings across competitions, Leicester lead Millwall 21-18 but lost 1-0 away in their most recent matchup - in the Championship in April 2024.

The two sides have evenly split their last 16 meetings across competitions since a 1-1 Championship draw at Leicester in December 2005.

Millwall have won thrice in their last five competitive home outings, losing twice.

All three of Leicester's defeats this campaign have come on the road, including two in six Championship games.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: W-W-W-L-D; Leicester: L-D-W-D-D

Millwall vs Leicester City prediction

The two sides have had similar starts to the season, especially Millwall, who are the closest team to second-placed Middlesbrough. The Foxes, meanwhile, have lost just twice - better than only two other sides - the top two of Coventry City (0) and Middlesbrough (1).

In terms of head-to-head, Leicester hold a narrow advantage, with the Foxes beating Millwall thrice in their last four competitive meetings, including once in the Championship.

Despite the fixture producing decisive results in its last 16 iterations, a high-scoring draw could be on the cards, with the two sides likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Millwall 2-2 Leicester City

Millwall vs Leicester City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score (Both have scored in two of their last three matchups.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have had at least two goals.)

