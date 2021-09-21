Millwall vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Millwall and Leicester City go head-to-head at the Den on Wednesday for a place in the fourth round of the English League Cup.

The Foxes will be looking to get one over their hosts after falling to a 1-0 defeat in their last encounter when they met in the FA Cup back in 2017.

Millwall failed to return to winning ways last Saturday as they played out a 1-1 draw against Coventry City in round eight of the EFL Championship.

The game was sparked to life after just nine minutes as Viktor Gyökeres broke the deadlock for Coventry City before George Saville restored parity 12 minutes later.

It was the third draw on the bounce for Gary Rowett's men, who shared the spoils with West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City in their previous two encounters.

While Millwall will be looking to find their feet and move into the next round of the EFL Cup, they face the stern test of facing a rampant Leicester City side.

Meanwhile, Leicester City’s early struggles in the Premier League continued as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion last Sunday.

Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck scored in either half to put the Seagulls in a two-goal lead before Jamie Vardy halved the deficit in the 61st minute.

Leicester City have now failed to taste victory in their last three games in all competitions, picking up one draw and losing two.

Brendan Rodgers will now hope his side can end this dry spell on Wednesday and pick up a morale boost for a fine run of form.

Millwall vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Leicester City boast a slender upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from their previous 43 encounters. Millwall have picked up one fewer win, while eight games have ended in draws.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D

Leicester City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Millwall vs Leicester City Team News

Millwall

The hosts will take to the pitch without Benik Afobe, Sheyi Ojo, George Evans and Dan McNamara, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Benik Afobe, Sheyi Ojo, George Evans, Dan McNamara

Suspended: None

Leicester City

James Justin, Nampalys Mendy, Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans are currently recuperating from injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: James Justin, Nampalys Mendy, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Billy Mitchell; Mason Bennett, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Boubakary Soumare, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka

Millwall vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting win following their disappointing defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion. While we expect Millwall to put up a fight, we predict Brendan Rodgers' men will come away with the win and move into the next round.

Prediction: Millwall 0-2 Leicester City

