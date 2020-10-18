Millwall vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall and Luton Town will trade tackles at The Den on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The two opponents are fairly even when it comes to their positions on the table, with the visitors currently in sixth spot, having picked up nine points from five matches, while Millwall are one spot and point below.

The home side come into this fixture on the back of an impressive 2-1 victory away to Wycombe Wanderers, while Luton Town fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Stoke City.

Millwall vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

This will be the 27th meeting between the two sides and Millwall have the better head-to-head record.

The Lions were victorious on 13 occasions, scoring 33 goals and conceding 20, while the Hatters have six wins to their name. Seven games in the past ended in a stalemate.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in January when second-half goals from Tom Bradshaw, Conor Mahoney, and Matt Smith helped Millwall complete a 3-1 turnaround victory at home.

Millwall form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Luton Town form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Millwall vs Luton Town Team News

Millwall

The hosts have forward Troy Parrott ruled out with an ankle injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Troy Parrott

Suspensions: None

Luton Town

There are no suspension or injury concerns for the visitors ahead of this encounter.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Millwall vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Connor Mahoney, Ryan Woods, Ryan Leonard, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw; Matt Smith

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Martin Cranie; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock; Elliot Lee, Danny Hylton, Harry Cornick

Millwall vs Luton Town Prediction

Given the intense difficulty of the Championship, teams with promotion ambitions have their work cut out to secure a playoff spot.

As it stands, Millwall currently sit just outside the playoff positions and they have their destiny in their hands, as a win will see them leapfrog Luton on the table.

The away victory to Wycombe will give Millwall extra motivation to get the job done on home turf, but they might have to settle for a share of the spoils against a compact Luton side.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Luton Town