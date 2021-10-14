Millwall vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Millwall and Luton Town will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture at The Den on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Barnsley. Murray Wallace scored the match-winner one minute before the end of regulation time.

Luton could not be separated in a goalless draw on home turf with Huddersfield Town before the international break.

Luton Town FC @LutonTown 🗣️ "It is always tough playing Millwall"Nathan Jones spoke to the local press ahead of Saturday's match 👇 #COYH 🗣️ "It is always tough playing Millwall"Nathan Jones spoke to the local press ahead of Saturday's match 👇#COYH

The stalemate left the Bedfordshire outfit in 13th place with 14 points garnered from 11 matches. Millwall are one point and two spots higher up in 11th place.

Millwall vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 84 occasions in the past, with Millwall victorious in 35 previous matches.

Luton Town have 22 wins to their name while the two sides shared the spoils in 27 previous games.

One of those stalemates came at their most recent meeting in February. A 1-1 draw saw George Evans score a last-gasp equalizer for the visiting Millwall after Elijah Adebayo had put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute.

Luton Town have won just one of their last five games, drawing three while the Lions are on a three-game unbeaten run.

Millwall form guide: W-W-D-L-D

Luton Town form guide: D-W-L-D-D

Millwall vs Luton Town Team News

Millwall

Mason Bennett and Connor Mahoney have both been ruled out due to injuries, while Scott Malone is a doubt for the visit of Luton Town.

Injuries: Mason Bennett, Connor Mahoney

Doubtful: Scott Malone

Luton Town

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is sidelined with a leg injury while Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton and Dan Potts are all doubts for the game.

Injury: Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Doubtful: Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Danny Hylton, Dan Potts

Millwall vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski (GK); Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Murray Wallace, George Saville, George Evans, Dan McNamara; Sheyi Ojo; Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga (GK); Amari'i Bell, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, James Bree; Luke Berry, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho; Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick

Millwall vs Luton Town Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides as they are each almost evenly matched in form and quality.

The hosts have been the more compact side but we are backing the visitors to create enough chances to find the back of the net. Although one side could secure all three points, a low-scoring draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Luton Town

