Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Millwall lock horns with Middlesbrough on Saturday as matchday 42 of the Championship beckons. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Ad

Alex Neill's Millwall are fresh off a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in midweek. Josh Cobum's 21st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Bramall Lane.

Despite the visitors getting dominated in possession, they held on for a hard-fought win. Their second-straight victory keeps the Lions ninth in the standings, with 57 points from 41 games, winning 15.

Meanwhile, Neil Bausor's Middlesbrough are coming off a 1-0 home loss to leaders Leeds United in midweek. Daniel James struck inside two minutes at the Riverside to sink the hosts.

Ad

Trending

Following the loss - which snapped a two-game winning streak - Boro are seventh in the points table, with 60 points from 41 outings, winning 17.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Middlesbrough Championship contest at The Den:

Millwall vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 66 games across competitions, Middlesbrough lead Millwall 28-22, including aa 1-0 home win in their last meeting, in the reverse fixture in December.

Millwalll have won two of their last five clashes with Boro - all in the Championship - losing thrice.

Millwall have won three of their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing one.

Boro have two wins and as many losses in their last tive road outings - all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: W-W-L-W-L; Middlesbrough: L-W-W-D-W

Ad

Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction

Both sides have had decent campaigns, especially Middlesbrough, who are within touching distance of a promotion play-off place with five games remaining.

Boro have a slender head-to-head lead over Millwall and have also won their last two meetings. However, the two sides are coming into this matchup off contrasting results.

Millwall will be high on confidence following their slender win at Sheffield, while Boro will look to bounce back following their narrow home reverse to Leeds. Considering the similar form of both teams, it's a tricky matchup to call, but expect a hard-fought win for the hosts.

Ad

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Middlesbrough

Millwall vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Millwall to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored once in their last six meetings.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four meetings have had just one goal.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More