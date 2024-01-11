Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Fresh off the back of a stunning victory over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals, Middlesbrough visit the Den to face Millwall in round 27 of the EFL Championship.

The Lions head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive wins in the league and will look to continue their surge into the top half of the table.

Millwall were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they suffered a narrow 3-2 loss against Leicester City in the FA Cup third round.

Adam Barrett’s men now turn their sights to the EFL Championship, where they are on a three-game winning streak, scoring four goals and keeping four clean sheets since Boxing Day.

With 32 points from 26 matches, Millwall are currently 16th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

Despite missing a plethora of key players due to injury, Middlesbrough turned in a solid team performance on Tuesday as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash.

Manager Michael Carrick will hope their midweek win can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form as Boro look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

After a poor start to the season, Middlesbrough currently sit 15th in the EFL Championship standings, level on 36 points with Bristol City and Watford.

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Middlesbrough have won three of their last four away matches in all competitions, with a 1-0 defeat at Rotherham United on Boxing Day being the exception.

Barrett’s side are on a three-game winning streak in the Championship and are unbeaten in their last five outings, claiming 11 points from the last 15 available.

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive victory over Chelsea, Middlesbrough will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence.

While Millwall have been tough to crack of late, we are backing Boro to build on their cup win and claim all three points at the Den.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Middlesbrough

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Middlesbrough to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Millwall’s last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)