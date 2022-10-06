Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

Millwall host Middlesbrough at The Den on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to return to winning ways.

The Lions have lost and drawn in their last two league matches to collect just a single point from a possible six.

This has seen them slip to 16th position in the league standings as Millwall's erratic season continued.

Middlesbrough have accrued only a point fewer than Millwall and sit 18th after recently ending their three-game winless run.

Boro overcame Birmingham 1-0 on Wednesday for their first league win in a month, courtesy of a first-half strike from Chuka Akpom.

It was their first game since Chris Wilder's sacking after the manager was given the boot on Monday following their 1-0 loss to Coventry City. Leo Percovich has been appointed as their manager on an interim basis.

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 previous clashes between the sides, with Middlesbrough winning over Millwall 25 times and losing on 20 occasions.

Last season, the sides played out a 1-1 draw in both their Championship clashes.

Millwall have won just one of their last nine league games to Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough have failed to score on their last two visits to Milwall after scoring on their eight consecutive visits to the Den between 2011 and 2020.

With four wins in six home games this season, the Lions could win five from the opening seven in a league campaign for the first time since 2008-09.

Boro are without a win away from home in their last eight league games.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has won just two of his 11 league matches against Middlesbrough - a 3-0 win against Derby in November 2017 and a 1-0 win against Milwall in March 2021.

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Millwall are in rusty form right now and their home record against Middlesbrough doesn't inspire much confidence either.

While Boro haven't covered themselves in glory either, their win over Birmingham has given them a much-needed boost at a crucial time.

This will be a close encounter between two struggling teams and we expect a low-scoring draw at The Den.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Middlesbrough

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Neither team have been consistent this season)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 (Both teams are averaging just over a goal per game this season)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

