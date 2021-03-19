Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Middlesbrough will be aiming to extend their winning streak to three games in the EFL Championship when they lock horns with Millwall at the Den.

The hosts suffered their 10th defeat of the season last time out in a 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday.

Millwall enjoyed an impressive run in February, picking up three wins and two draws while suffering just one defeat.

They opened March with a hard-earned win over Preston North End, where Mason Bennett grabbed a late winner. Millwall then fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers the following week.

Gary Rowett’s men returned to winning ways away to struggling Derby County, grabbing a deserved win and piling miseries on the 19th-placed Rams.

Defender Shaun Hutchinson scored the only goal of the game in the 45th minute to give the visitors a 1-0 win over Wayne Rooney’s men.

However, Millwall were handed a second defeat in four games by Queens Park Rangers. QPR came from two goals down to grab a 3-2 win in the last game.

The loss highlighted Millwall's struggles on home turf this season. They have picked up just four wins in 18 games at The Den and currently have the sixth-worst home record.

Despite the recent results, the Lions are 10th on the log. However, they are level on points with Stoke City, Bristol City and QPR, who have a game in hand.

Advertisement

Middlesbrough are coming off back-to-back wins against Stoke City and Preston North End, scoring five goals and keeping clean sheets in both games.

Neil Warnock's men, who have been in decent form this season, are eighth in the league standings, picking up 56 points from 37 games.

In stark contrast to last season's 17th-placed finish, Boro have a real shot at a promotion playoff place this term.

They are only five points behind sixth-placed Reading, who occupy the final playoff spot, and three points behind Bournemouth in seventh place.

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head

In 58 games played, Middlesbrough have a slight upper hand over Millwall. Boro have registered 25 wins and 19 defeats, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

This is the second meeting between the two sides this season. Dunca Watmore and Marcus Tarvernier both found the back of the net to give Middlesbrough a comfortable 3-0 win in December.

Millwall form guide : L-W-L-W-W

Middlesbrough form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Team News

Millwall

Gary Rowett will be without the services of Ryan Leonard, who picked up an ankle injury against Sheffield Wednesday in February.

The 28-year-old is joined on the treatment table by Connor Mahoney and Maikel Kieftenbeld.

Injured: Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney, Maikel Kieftenbeld

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Middlesbrough

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without defender Anfernee Dijksteel, who has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury.

Marcus Browne has also been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in January.

Injured: Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, George Evans; Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett

Middlesbrough (3-4-1-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Paddy McNair; Djed Spence, Jonathan Howson, Samy Morsy, Marc Bola; Neekens Kebano; Yannick Bolasie, Chuba Akpom

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough will come into the clash with sky-high confidence. They are unbeaten against Millwall in six games, dating back to December 2017.

Losing only twice since the defeat to Derby County in February, Boro are on the back of an impressive run that has yielded 16 points in eight games.

While Millwall boast one of the meanest defenses in the league, we predict the visitors will steal all three points in this game.

Prediction: Millwall 0-1 Middlesbrough