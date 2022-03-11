Millwall vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Middlesbrough at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Millwall are currently 9th in the table, two points behind their opponents. Gary Rowett's side have been in incredible form recently and are unbeaten in their last six games. They will look to continue their momentum with a win against Boro on Saturday.

Middlesbrough are 8th in the league, two points off the top six. Chris Wilder's side were demolished 4-1 against Sheffield United last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Both sides are looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Millwall winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Souleymane Bamba's own-goal cancelled out Matt Crooks' opener to ensure that the spoils were shared on the night.

Millwall Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Team News

Ballard will be a huge miss for Millwall

Millwall

Millwall will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Daniel Ballard, Shaun Hutchinson, Sheyi Ojo, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Leonard are all out injured.

Injured: Daniel Ballard, Shaun Hutchinson, Sheyi Ojo, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Tom Bradshaw, Ryan Leonard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Anfernee Dijksteel is a doubt for the game due to illness. Meanwhile, Marcus Browne is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Marcus Browne

Doubtful: Anfernee Dijksteel

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Alex Pearce; Scott Malone, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Jed Wallace; Tyler Burey, Benik Afobe

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Patrick McNair, Dael Fry, Lee Peltier; Marc Bola, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Folarin Balogun, Andraz Sporar

Millwall vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both teams have had similar seasons of late and that should come to the fore on Saturday. Millwall is, however, a difficult place to play at and that should give the home team the edge.

We predict a tight game, with Millwall coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Middlesbrough

