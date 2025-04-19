Millwall vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

The action continues in round 44 of the EFL Championship as Millwall and Norwich City square off at the Den on Monday. The Canaries head into the game on a run of three consecutive away defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Millwall were sent crashing back down to earth in their push for a playoff spot as they suffered a 4-1 thrashing against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday.

Before that, the Lions were on a three-game winning streak, seeing off Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough while scoring four goals and conceding once in that time.

With 60 points from 43 matches, Millwall are currently ninth in the Championship table, level on points with West Bromwich Albion and six points off the playoff places with just three games to go.

Norwich City, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results at the business end of the season as they fell to a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Portsmouth last time out.

The Canaries have gone four back-to-back games without a win, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on March 29.

Norwich have picked up 53 points from their 43 Championship matches so far to sit 13th in the standings, level on points with Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday.

Millwall vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 42 wins from the last 92 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up 27 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Norwich City have failed to win their last five away matches, picking up just two points from a possible 15 since February's 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Millwall are on a run of three consecutive home wins and are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches at the Den, claiming four wins and two draws since January 21.

Millwall vs Norwich City Prediction

The last 15 meetings between Millwall and Norwich City have produced a combined 15 goals and we anticipate an end-to-end affair with plenty of goalmouth action this weekend.

Millwall have won their last three home matches and we are backing them to edge out the Canaries, who have struggled for results on their travels.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Norwich City

Millwall vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Norwich City’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the Canaries’ last seven games)

