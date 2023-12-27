Millwall vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Millwall and Norwich City take to the pitch for the last time in 2023 when they square off at the Den in round 25 of the EFL Championship on Friday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting Boxing Day results, with the Lions claiming a comfortable victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Millwall picked up a morale-boosting victory on Boxing Day when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on home turf.

Prior to that, Joe Edwards’ men were on a seven-match winless run, losing four and claiming three draws since late November.

With 26 points from 24 matches, Millwall are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, six points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Norwich City were sent crashing back to earth on Boxing Day as they suffered a 1-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

David Wagner’s men were previously on a five-match unbeaten run, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of December.

With 34 points from 24 matches, Norwich are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with Cardiff City and Watford.

Millwall vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 41 wins from the last 90 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up 26 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Norwich are on a three-match winning streak against the Lions and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings, claiming six wins and two draws since a 4-0 loss in August 2017.

Millwall are winless in seven of their last eight home matches, losing four and claiming three draws since November.

The Canaries have won just one of their last four away matches while losing twice and claiming one draw since late November.

Millwall vs Norwich City Prediction

While Norwich have struggled for consistency of late, they will fancy themselves against a Millwall side who have failed to win their last eight meetings since 2017.

However, Millwall appear to have steadied their ship in recent weeks and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Norwich City

Millwall vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Millwall’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five meetings between the sides)