Millwall vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Millwall and Norwich City go head-to-head at the Den in round 35 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (March 4).

With just two points and as many places separating thr two sides in a heated race for a playoff place, this contest is set up to be a nicely poised and exciting one.

Millwall were left spitting feathers on Tuesday following a 2-2 draw with Luton Town, bottling a two-goal lead. However, the Lions are now unbeaten in four games, winning twice since a 1-0 loss to Coventry City on February 14.

With 54 points from 34 games, Millwall are fifth in the Championship but could move level on points with third-placed Middlesbrough with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Norwich continue to edge closer to the playoff places after a 2-0 home victory over Cardiff City last time out.

The Canaries are unbeaten in four games, picking up ten points from a possible 12 since a 1-0 win over Bristol City on February 11. With 52 points from 34 games, Norwich are seventh in the league table, two points off sixth-placed Luton Town in the final playoff spot.

Millwall vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 39 wins from their last 88 meetings, Norwich hold a superior record in the fixture.

Millwall have picked up 26 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

The Canaries are unbeaten in six games against Millwall, winning four, since a 4-0 loss in August 2017.

Millwall are unbeaten in 11 Championship games at home, winning six, since a 2-0 loss against QPR in September.

Norwich are unbeaten in their last four league games— their longest run of games without defeat since going seven straight matches unbeaten between August and October 2022.

Millwall vs Norwich City Prediction

While Norwich have endured several ups and downs this season, they appear to have gotten into gear in recent weeks. However, Millwall are unbeaten at home since September and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Norwich City

Millwall vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Millwall’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings.)

