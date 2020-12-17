Millwall vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall ended their winless run with a victory away at Bristol City in midweek and will hope that result is the catalyst for their re-ascent to the upper echelons of the table.

They currently lie 15th and cannot jump back into the top half with a win this weekend, but another three points would go a long way to rectifying their dismal recent form.

Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over bottom club Sheffield Wednesday kept them out of the bottom three on goal difference in midweek.

Just one goal separates them and arch rivals Derby County, who sit a place below them. Even if Forest win this weekend, they could drop into the relegation zone if the Rams win their game by a greater margin.

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Millwall have not lost to Nottingham Forest in their last five matches, their last defeat against the Lions coming in August 2017.

The last time Millwall lost to Forest was in a 2016 League Cup tie but they haven’t lost at The Den to their counterparts on home soil since April 2013.

These two sides meet in the Championship for the 19th time this weekend, although they have played many more second-tier fixtures prior to the league’s rebranding.

Millwall have lost and drawn 22 times apiece to Forest in their history, while claiming 27 victories.

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Millwall are still waiting for West Brom loanee Kenneth Zohore to get back up to full fitness before he is recalled into the side.

Meanwhile, Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw are set to be handed starts again after netting the winning goals over Bristol City in midweek.

Injured: Billy Mitchell, Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tobias Figueiredo returns after missing the last game due to suspension. Anthony Knockaert also returns after picking up a red card against Brentford two matches ago.

However, Scott McKenna is sidelined with an injury while Tyler Blackett and Fouad Bachirou are both still recovering from knocks.

Injured: Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Scott McKenna

Doubtful: Jack Colback

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Millwall predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Shaun Williams, Ryan Leonard, Jed Wallace, Tom Bradshaw, Mason Bennett, Troy Parrott

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Yuri Ribeiro, Ryan Yates, Samba Sow, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, Anthony Knockaert, Lyle Taylor

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Both teams managed to halt their respective poor runs of form last time out with much-needed and morale-boosting victories.

Millwall showed earlier in the season that they can turn on the pace when required and may make it six points out of six this week.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Nottingham Forest