Millwall vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Nottingham Forest at the Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday looking to return to winning ways.

The Lions suffered back-to-back defeats in their opening two games of the new year, a 3-2 loss to Brentford in the league followed by a 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Gary Rowett's side are 11th in the league table with just 33 points from 24 games.

The Tricky Trees, meanwhile, sent shockwaves across England with a stunning 1-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Lewis Grabban scored just seven minutes from stoppage-time to send Mikel Arteta's side packing.

The side will be hoping to channel their new-found spirit into the league and arrest their two-game losing run.

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

There have been 74 previous clashes between the sides, with Millwall narrowly edging ahead of Forest with 27 wins to 23.

However, when the sides met earlier this season, Millwall and Forest canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Millwall

The Lions fielded a fairly strong line-up for their FA Cup clash in midweek, so manager Gary Rowett may not make too many changes.

Centre-back George Evans, however, is in contention for his first start since October.

Jed Wallace could remain on the sidelines with a quad injury.

Injured: Jed Wallace

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees caused a huge upset in the FA Cup with Arsenal's ouster from the competition following a shock 1-0 victory.

Head coach Steve Cooper might be tempted to play the same XI, although Lewis Grabban has done enough to earn a recall into the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Millwall (3-3-1-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper; Danny McNamara, George Evans, George Saville; Jed Wallace; Sheyi Ojo; Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe.

Nottingham Forest (3-4-3): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Jack Colback; Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson.

Millwall vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Millwall produced an amazing fighting spirit in their loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup, which could inspire them to fare well here too.

However, Forest appear to be in better shape right now and could come away with all three points.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Nottingham Forest

