Millwall vs Peterborough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Peterborough at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Millwall are currently 9th in the league, three points off the top 6. Gary Rowett's side have been unbeaten in their last four games, but will be going into the fixture off the back of a 2-2 draw against Birmingham last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Peterborough on Saturday.

Peterborough, on the other hand, are currently 22nd in the league with nothing left to play for. Grant McCann's side confirmed their relegation to League One following their defeat against Nottingham Forest last time out. They will hope to finish their season strongly with a win against Millwall on Saturday.

Millwall will know this is a great opportunity to climb up the table with a win against a poor Peterborough side on Saturday.

Millwall vs Peterborough Head-to-Head

Peterborough have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Millwall winning the other two.

Peterborough came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Dan McNamara's own-goal and Jonson Clarke-Harris' strike were enough to secure the win, after Tom Bradshaw gave Millwall an early lead on the night.

Millwall Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Peterborough Form Guide: L-W-W-D-D

Millwall vs Peterborough Team News

Norburn will be a huge miss for Peterborough

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Birmingham last time out. Jed Wallace and Scott Malone are both still out injured.

Injured: Jed Wallace, Scott Malone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Peterborough

Peterborough came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest last time out. Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, Steven Benda and Joe Ward are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, Steven Benda, Joe Ward

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Peterborough Predicted XI

Peterborough United @theposh Darragh MacAnthony sat down with the club’s media team to give an honest assessment of the season, discussing a host of reasons behind the difficulties endured and his plans for the future.



#pufc Darragh MacAnthony sat down with the club’s media team to give an honest assessment of the season, discussing a host of reasons behind the difficulties endured and his plans for the future. 🎥 Darragh MacAnthony sat down with the club’s media team to give an honest assessment of the season, discussing a host of reasons behind the difficulties endured and his plans for the future. #pufc

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Murray Wallace, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Dan McNamara; Benik Afobe, Oliver Burke; Tom Bradshaw

Peterborough Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight; Harrison Burrows, Jack Taylor, Jeando Fuchs, Kwame Poku; Sammie Szmodics; Ricky Jade-Jones, Jonson Clarke-Harris

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Millwall vs Peterborough Prediction

Despite both teams being in similar form recently, Millwall should have enough quality to get past a poor Peterborough side.

We predict Millwall will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Peterborough

Edited by Adit Jaganathan