Millwall vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024

Millwall and Plymouth Argyle lock horns at the Den in the penultimate game of the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 27).

Having lost their last four meetings, Neil Dewsnip’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the Lions and take one giant step towards securing their Championship status.

Millwall maintained their impressive late-season form last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Lions have won their last three games, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town on April 6.

With 53 points from 44 games, Millwall are 16th in the Championship, level on points with 15th-placed Watford.

Plymouth, meanwhile, suffered a huge blow in their relegation dogfight, losing 3-0 to Stoke City at the bet375 Stadium. Before that, Dewsnip’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, winning twice, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Plymouth have picked up 48 points from 44 matches and are 20th in the league table, two points above the relegation zone.

Millwall vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 80 meetings, Millwall lead 28-25.

Millwall are unbeaten in five home games, winning four, since losing back-to-back games against Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in February.

Plymouth have won one of their last five away games, losing three since March.

Millwall vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Plymouth have two games to salvage their season, so expect them to throw in the kitchen sink in search of a victory. However, Millwall are firing on all cylinders and should pick up all three points at home.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Plymouth

Millwall vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of of Millwall’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in six of Plymouth’s last seven games.)