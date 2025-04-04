Millwall vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Millwall lock horns with Portsmouth in the 40th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Ad

Alex Neil's Millwall are fresh off a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland last weekend. Despite dominating possession, the Lions had only two shots on target, four less than the hosts, who bagged a 27th-minute winner through Trai Hume.

With their third loss in five games - including two in their last three - Neil's side are 13th in the points table, with 51 points from 39 games, winning 13.

Meanwhile, John Mousinho's Portsmouth are coming off a slender 1-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Josh Murphy's 20th-minute winner turned out to be the only goal of the game. Following their third defeat in four games, Pompey remain 17th in the standings, with 45 points from 39 games, winning 12.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Portsmouth Championship clash at The Den:

Millwall vs Portsmouth head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 63 meetings across competitions, the two sides are deadlocked at 19 wins apiece.

Millwall are unbeaten in six games across competitions in the fixture, winning the last five.

The Lions have two wins and as many losses in their last six games, all in the Championship.

Pompey are winless in 11 outings on the road across competitions, losing 10, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: L-W-L-W-L; Portsmouth: W-L-L-W-L

Ad

Millwall vs Portsmouth prediction

Both sides have had underwhelming campaigns, which is evident in their respective positions in the points table and recent form, winning two of their last five league games, losing thrice.

There's nothing to seperate them in terms of head-to-head, but the Lions have won their last three league meetings with Pompey and are looking to win four in a row for the first time.

Ad

In their first Championship visit to The Den in 14 years, Portmouth will hope to avenge a 1-0 loss suffered in their last trip on Boxing Day in 2011.

It's a difficult matchup to call owing to the inconsistent form of both sides, but expect the slightly more in-form Millwall to eke out another narrow win.

Prediction Millwall 1-0 Portsmouth

Millwall vs Portsmouth betting tips

Tip-1: Millwall to win

Ad

Tip-2: Millwall to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in three of their last four meetings with Portsmouth.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings across competitions have had just one goal.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More