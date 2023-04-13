Millwall vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023

Millwall and Preston North End go head-to-head at the Den in round 42 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 15). Ryan Lowe’s men are on a seven-game winless run against the Lions and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Millwall’s quest for a playoffs finish suffered another blow, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Hull City on Monday (April 10). The Lions have now gone four games without a win, picking up two points from a possible 12 since a 3-1 win over Swansea on March 14. With 62 points from 41 games, Millwall are fifth in the Championship, level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers and Preston in seventh.

Preston, meanwhile, maintained their fine run of form with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Reading at the Deepdale Stadium last time out. The Lilywhites have won their last three games, scoring seven goals and conceding twice since a 4-0 loss against Middlesbrough in March.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in ten of their last 11 outings, winning and drawing five times apiece since February.

Millwall vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 33 wins from their last 72 meetings, Millwall hold the upper hand in the fixture.

Preston have picked up 26 wins in that period, while 13 games have ended all square.

Millwall are unbeaten in seven games against Preston, winning five times since a 3-1 loss in February 2019.

Lowe’s side are on a run of three wins and unbeaten in four of five away games since mid-March.

Millwall are winless in all but one of their last five home games — losing and drawing twice — with their win over Swansea City being the exception.

Millwall vs Preston North End Prediction

Given the stakes involved, expect a thrilling contest between two sides in playoff contention. The two sides head into the weekend in contrasting form, with Preston hitting their strides in recent weeks. Lowe’s men should claim all three points and heap more misery on their floundering hosts.

Prediction: Millwall 0-2 Preston North End

Millwall vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Preston

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six clashes.)

