Millwall vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

The action continues in round 29 of the EFL Championship as Millwall and Preston North End lock horns at the Den on Saturday.

Ryan Lowe’s visitors have lost their last four away games across all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Meanwhile, Millwall were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Queens Park Rangers last Saturday.

Joe Edwards’ side have now lost their last three matches, including a 3-2 defeat against Leicester City in the FA Cup third round on January 6.

With 32 points from 28 matches, Millwall are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 19th-placed Stoke City.

Elsewhere, Preston North End were sent crashing back to earth last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Leeds United.

This came after a 2-0 victory over Bristol City at the Deepdale Stadium on January 13, which saw their three-match losing streak come to an end.

With 38 points from 28 matches, Preston are currently 12th in the league table but could move level with eighth-placed Norwich City, if they secure all three points this weekend.

Millwall vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 74 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Millwall holds a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Preston North End have picked up 26 wins since their first encounter in February 1903, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last nine games against Lowe’s men, claiming six wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss in February 2019.

Preston are on a run of four back-to-back away defeats, conceding 10 goals and scoring just twice since December’s 3-1 victory at Huddersfield Town.

Millwall have won just two of their last 11 home matches in all competitions while losing six and picking up three draws since late September.

Millwall vs Preston North End Prediction

Millwall and Preston have endured a tough start to the new year and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result this weekend. However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Preston North End

Millwall vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight meetings)