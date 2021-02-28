Millwall vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Millwall will welcome Preston North End to the Den on Tuesday for a matchday 34 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley, with goals from Cauley Woodrow and Michal Helik giving Valerien Ismael's side all three points on home soil.

Preston, for their part, were emphatic in their 3-0 victory against Huddersfield Town. Goals from Brad Potts, Ched Evans and Scott Sinclair gave the Lancashire outfit all three points at home.

There is precious little to separate Preston North End and Millwall on the table. Both sides are level on points after 33 games, but the hosts have a better goal difference.

Millwall vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 70 occasions in the past. Millwall have a slightly better head-to-head record with 31 victories and 11 draws. Preston North End have 26 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when second-half goals from Kenneth Zohore and Zed Wallace helped Millwall to a 2-0 win away from home.

Millwall are the draw specialists in the Championship this season and have registered five stalemates in their last nine games. Last weekend's defeat to Barnsley was the Lions' first in the league since the middle of January.

Preston North End have been more inconsistent, with just two wins registered in their last eight games.

Millwall form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Preston North End form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Millwall vs Preston North End Team News

Barnsley v Millwall - Sky Bet Championship

Millwall

The hosts have several injury concerns ahead of the visit of Preston. Connor Mahoney (muscle), Murray Wallace (broken foot), Maikel Kieftenbeld (hamstring) and Kenneth Zohore (ankle) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Ryan Leonard (ankle) and Jake Cooper (shoulder) are new injury concerns.

There are no suspension worries for manager Gary Rowett.

Injuries: Connor Mahoney, Murray Wallace, Kenneth Zohore, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Ryan Leonard, Jake Cooper

Suspension: None

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship

Preston North End

Billy Bodin (knock), Declan Rudd (knee), Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon), Liam Lindsay (knock) and Louis Molt (discomfort) will miss the trip to Lancashire.

There are no suspension concerns for Preston North End.

Injuries: Declan Rudd, Patrick Bauer, Louis Molt, Billy Bodin, Liam Lindsay

Suspension: None

Millwall vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Scott Malone, Alex Pearce, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Billy Mitchell, Ryan Woods, Shaun Williams, Jed Wallace; Mason Bennett, Matt Smith

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Jordan Storey, Paul Huntington, Joe Rafferty; Jayson Molumby, Ben Whiteman; Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Brad Potts; Ched Evans

Millwall vs Preston North End Prediction

Millwall have shown a high penchant for draws this season and it is hard to see beyond a share of the spoils in a fixture between two sides that are evenly matched.

We are predicting goals in a game that could see both sides share the spoils.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Preston North End