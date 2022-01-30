Millwall vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their four-game losing streak, Millwall play host to Preston North End at the Den on Tuesday.

The visitors will head into the game desperate to get one over the hosts, having lost each of the last four meetings between the sides since 2019.

Millwall finally gave their fans something to cheer for as they claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion last Saturday.

Prior to that, Gary Rowett’s men were on a run of four straight losses in all competitions, scoring three goals and conceding seven in that time.

With 36 points from 27 games, Millwall are currently 15th in the EFL Championship table, albeit with one game in hand.

Preston North End, on the other hand, were denied a second win on the bounce last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

This followed a 2-1 victory at West Brom which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 37 points from 28 games, Preston North End are currently 13th on the log, level on points with Blackpool.

Millwall vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

With 32 wins from the last 69 meetings between the sides, Millwall head into the game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture. Preston North End have picked up 26 wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Millwall Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Preston North End Form Guide: D-D-L-W-D

Millwall vs Preston North End Team News

Millwall

Millwall will take to the pitch without the services of Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard and Ryan Leonard, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Like the hosts, Preston North End have several injury concerns as the likes of Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire continue their spells on the sidelines. Daniel Johnson is on international duty with Jamaica.

Injured: Declan Rudd, Isaiah Brown, Josh Murphy, Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson; Scott Malone, George Evans, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara, Ben Thompson; Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Greg Cunningham, Patrick Bauer, Sepp van den Berg; Matthew Olosunde, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Joe Rafferty; Alan Browne; Cameron Archer, Emil Riis Jakobsen

Millwall vs Preston North End Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over West Brom, Millwall will head into the game with renewed confidence after their recent struggles. They have been dominant in recent meetings between the sides and we are backing them to come away with the win once again.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Preston North End

