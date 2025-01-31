Millwall vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February, 2025

Millwall take on QPR on matchday 30 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Alex Neil's Millwall are coming off a 1-0 win at Portsmouth in their previous outing in midweek. Mihailo Ivanovic's 40th-minute stirke proved to be the difference between the two teams. Following a second straight win, the Lions are 14th in the points table, with 37 points from 29 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' QPR are fresh off a 2-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend. Following a goalless first period at Loftus Road, Michael Smith broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute before Callum Paterson confirmed the three points for the visitors two minutes from time.

The loss snapped a four-game league winning run for the Hoops, who remain 13th in the points table, with 38 points from 29 outings, winning nine.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-QPR Championship clash at The Den:

Millwall vs QPR head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 85 meetings across competitions, Millwall lead QPR 34-35, with their last meeting at Millwall - in the Championship in September 2024 - ending in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have won twice apiece in their last five meetings - all in the Championship.

Millwall have two wins and as many losses in their last five home games across competitions.

QPR have two wins and two losses in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: W-W-D-L-W; QPR: L-W-W-L-W

Millwall vs QPR prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns but are well clear of the drop zone. Recent form is promising for both sides, winning thrice in their last five outings across competitions.

In terms of head-to-head, Millwall have a slender advantage, but the Lions have won only three of their last 13 league meetings with QPR, losing six. The Hoops, though, have won just twice in 11 away league clashes against Millwall, failing to score six times.

It's a tough one to call, but Millwall's good home record in the league against the visitors gives them the edge, so expect a slender win for the Lions.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 QPR

Millwall vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: Millwall to win

Tip-2: Millwall to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last two games, both in the Championship.)

Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in four of their last six meetings, all in the Championship.)

