Millwall vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Aiming to rise into third place in the EFL Championship standings, Queens Park Rangers visit the Den to face Millwall on Tuesday.

The hosts will head into the game desperate to get one over QPR, having failed to win any of the last seven encounters between the sides since 2017.

Millwall returned to winning ways in the EFL Championship as they saw off a resilient Cardiff City side 2-1 last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, playing out a goalless draw with Preston North End on February 1 before losing 3-0 to Fulham a week later.

Millwall are currently 15th in the league table, picking up 40 points after 30 rounds of matches.

Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, continue to struggle for form as they suffered a 1-0 loss at Barnsley last time out.

QPR have now failed to taste victory in three consecutive games, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 2-0 loss at the hands of Peterborough United in the FA Cup on February 5.

For all their recent struggles, Queens Park Rangers are fourth in the EFL Championship table and could leapfrog third-placed Blackburn Rovers with all three points on Tuesday.

Millwall vs QPR Head-To-Head

With 31 wins from the last 99 meetings between the sides, Millwall boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Queens Park Rangers have picked up 23 wins in that time, while 25 games have ended in draws.

Millwall Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

QPR Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Millwall vs QPR Team News

Millwall

Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Leonard and Daniel Ballard are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injuries: Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Leonard, Daniel Ballard

Suspended: None

QPR

Sam McCallum, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh have been sidelined through injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Sam McCallum, Jordan Archer, Joe Walsh

Suspended: None

Millwall vs QPR Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson; Maikel Kieftenbeld, Scott Malone, Billy Mitchell, Dan McNamara; Oliver Burke, Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Albert Adomah; Chris Willock, Luke Amos; Lyndon Dykes

Millwall vs QPR Prediction

QPR will head into this one aiming to arrest their recent slump in form and strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the league table. They are unbeaten in each of their last seven games against the hosts and we predict they will extend their dominance and come away with all three points on Tuesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Millwall 0-2 QPR

Edited by Peter P