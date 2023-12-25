Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Millwall and Queens Park Rangers square off in a thrilling Boxing Day fixture on Tuesday. The Lions, who have failed to win their last seven matches, will head into the midweek clash to stop the rot as they look to finish the year on a positive note.

Millwall were involved in a share of the spoils for a second consecutive game as they played out a goalless draw against Stoke City on Saturday.

With that result, Joe Edwards’ men have now gone seven straight matches without a win, picking up three draws and losing four since thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 on November 11.

While Millwall will look to find their feet on Tuesday, they return home, where they have failed to win their last seven games, stretching back to a 3-0 victory over Rotherham United on September 20.

Elsewhere, Queens Park Rangers were left empty handed for a second consecutive game as they suffered a 1-0 loss against 10-man Southampton last time out. This followed a 2-1 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday on December 16th which saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end.

With 20 points from 23 matches, QPR are currently 22nd in the EFL Championship table, three points and two places adrift of Tuesday’s hosts.

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 82 meetings between the sides, Millwall boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 24 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Millwall have failed to win their last seven home matches, losing four and claiming three draws since September’s 3-0 victory over Rotherham.

QPR have picked up just one win in their last eight away games while losing five and claiming two draws since early September.

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Millwall and Queens Park Rangers have endured a disappointing first half of the season and find themselves in the relegation picture. We predict both sides will take a cautious approach to the game and settle for a point apiece.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last seven clashes between the teams)

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here