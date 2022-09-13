Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Millwall and Queens Park Rangers will square off at the Den Stadium on Wednesday in round 10 of the EFL Championship.

The Lions head into the midweek clash after snapping their four-game winless run and will look to build on that result.

Millwall returned to winning ways a fortnight ago, seeing off Cardiff City 2-0 on home turf. Before that, the Lions were on a three-game losing streak, managing just one point in their last four games.

With ten points from eight games, Millwall are 14th in the EFL Championship table, one point and five places off QPR.

Meanwhile, QPR were sent crashing down to earth last time out, as they lost 1-0 away to Swansea City. Before that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming seven points from a possible nine.

QPR head into Wednesday on a run of one win from their last five away games, losing three and drawing one.

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head

With 32 wins from the last 80 meetings between the two teams, Millwall boast a superior record in this fixture. QPR have picked up 23 wins in this period, while 25 games have ended all square.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

QPR Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Millwall

Millwall will be without Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard and Mason Bennett, who are injured.

Injured: Shaun Hutchinson, Ryan Leonard, Mason Bennett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

QPR

Jake Clarke-Salter and Taylor Richards are recuperating from hamstring and knee injuriy respectively.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Taylor Richards

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XIs

Millwall (3-4-3): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Charlie Cresswell; Jamie Shackleton, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Callum Styles; Zian Flemming, Andreas Voglsammer, Benik Afobe

QPR (4-3-3): Seny Dieng; Ethan Laird, Robert Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Kenneth Paal; Stefan Johansen, Tim Iroegbunam, Andre Dozzell; Ilias Chair, Tyler Roberts, Chris Willock

Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Millwall and QPR head into Wednesday separated by just one point in the standings, so a cagey contest could ensue at the Den. Seven of the last 14 meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, so they could settle for a point apiece once again.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

