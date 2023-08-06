Millwall vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8th 2023

Millwall will host Reading at the Den on Tuesday in the first round of the 2023-23 EFL League Cup campaign.

The home side made their return to competitive action this weekend as they faced Middlesbrough in the first round of the new English Championship campaign. They beat Michael Carrick's side 1-0 on Saturday with 18-year-old Romain Esse coming off the bench to score the winner with his first professional goal.

Millwall were beaten 1-0 perhaps surprisingly by League One side Cambridge United at this stage of the EFL Cup last season and will be hopeful of a positive result this time around.

Reading were relegated from the Championship last season and played their first League One game since the 2001-02 campaign on Saturday. They were beaten 1-0 by Peterborough United, falling behind late in the first half and failing to find their way back into the game.

Millwall vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 111 competitive meetings between Millwall and Reading. The hosts have won 44 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture and have lost just two of their last 12.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Only six of Millwall's 16 league defeats last season came on home turf.

Reading picked up just 12 points on the road in the English Championship last season, the fewest in the competition.

The Lions conceded 50 goals in the English second-tier last season. Only four teams conceded fewer all of which finished in the promotion playoff spots.

Millwall vs Reading Prediction

Millwall's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, won just three of their last 11 home games and could struggle here.

Reading are on a wretched seven-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 19 games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side come out on top here.

Prediction: Millwall 2-0 Reading

Millwall vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Millwall to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)