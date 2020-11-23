Millwall vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Millwall will be at home against Reading this midweek, as the Lions look to end their run of three consecutive draws in the EFL Championship.

The London club have only lost once at The Den this league campaign and will be hopeful of not adding to that tally in midweek.

The visitors are in a rough patch as four consecutive defeats have resulted in them slipping from the summit to sixth place in the table.

Millwall haven't really thrilled fans with their attacking play, so a home encounter against an out-of-form defence could be exactly what Gary Rowett's men require to boost their confidence.

Only six points separate the top 10 teams in the division, so the three points up for grabs are vital for either team's shot at a playoff spot at the end of the season.

Millwall vs Reading head-to-head

Millwall v Reading - EFL Championship

These two clubs first faced each other almost a century ago, in January 1921, with Millwall overcoming Reading 1-0.

Reading have edged their long-time rivals since, winning 43 matches compared to Millwall's 39. The spoils were shared 23 times. In recent times, Millwall have had the upper hand at home, winning three consecutive matches prior to this one.

Millwall form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Reading form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Millwall vs Reading team news

Millwall

Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson suffered a back injury on international duty which caused him to miss Millwall's 1-1 draw against Cardiff City at the weekend, but the former Newcastle United man should be back to face Reading.

Kenneth Zohore and Billy Mitchell both remain sidelined, but Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott is fit to play after coming on as a late substitute in their last game.

Injured: Kenneth Zohore, Billy Mitchell

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Reading

Manager Veljko Paunovic will be furious that his team let go of a comfortable 2-0 lead going into half time against Bournemouth, losing 4-2 at the end of 90 minutes on the weekend.

The return of Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, and Yakou Meite is a positive to take from that game, though, as the Royals have struggled a lot in their absence.

Injuries: John Swift, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Millwall vs Reading Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bartosz Białkowski; Ryan Leonard; Shaun Hutchinson; Jake Cooper; Murray Wallace; Ryan Woods; Shaun Williams; Jed Wallace; Shane Ferguson; Ben Thompson; Troy Parrott.

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Omar Richards; Liam Moore; Michael Morrison; Tomás Esteves; Josh Laurent; Andy Rinomhota; Sone Aluko; Alfa Semedo; Ovie Ejaria; Lucas Joao.

Millwall vs Reading Prediction

Ovie Ejaria will have to be at his best for Reading to get something from this match

The visitors will be desperate to avoid five defeats on the bounce, and should show some fighting spirit with key members of the squad returning to first-team action.

The Royals played well in the first half against Bournemouth, and will be hoping they can replicate that performance over both halves against Millwall.

That being said, Millwall have kept four clean sheets in their last seven games, and won't be easy to break down, especially at home. A draw could be on the cards in this match.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Reading