Millwall vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall host Reading at the Den in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Millwall are currently 12th in the league, two points ahead of their opponents. Gary Rowett's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Huddersfield last time out. The Lions will look to bounce back with a win against Reading on Tuesday.

Reading have faltered of late. After a good run of results, Veljko Paunovic's side have lost their last three league games on the trot. The Royals will hope to turn things around with a win against Millwall.

Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make Tuesday's contest a well-contested matchup.

Millwall vs Reading Head-to-Head

Millwall have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Reading winning only one.

Millwall came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Matt Smith and Mason Bennett scored late in the second half to secure the three points after Alfa Semedo gave Reading the lead with his goal in the first half.

Millwall Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Reading Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Millwall vs Reading Team News

Morrison will be missing for Reading

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Huddersfield last time out. George Evans is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: George Evans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Alen Halilovic is a doubt for the game due to illness. Meanwhile, Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota, Junior Hoilett, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite are all still out injured.

Injured: Michael Morrison, Andy Rinomhota, Junior Hoilett, Tom McIntyre, Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite

Doubtful: Alen Halilovic

Suspended: None

Millwall vs Reading Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, Maikel Kieftenbeld, George Saville, Ryan Leonard; Sheyi Ojo, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Josh Laurent, Danny Drinkwater; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; George Puscas

Millwall vs Reading Prediction

Millwall are usually a tough team to beat at home and should have enough firepower to get past Reading.

We predict a tight game, with Millwall coming away with the win.

Prediction: Millwall 2-1 Reading

