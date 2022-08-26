Millwall vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Millwall host Reading at The Den in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

With just seven points from five games, the Lions are tenth in the league table. They've only won twice and are winless in their last two outings. A 2-2 draw with Swansea City was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Norwich City last weekend.

Meanwhile, Reading come into this clash off consecutive wins and sit in third place in the standings with nine points.

The Royals have recovered well from a 4-0 drubbing against Rotherham, scoring four goals in their next two games against Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough while conceding none.

Millwall vs Reading Head-To-Head

There have been 109 clashes between the two teams, and the spoils have been closely shared. Millwall have beaten Reading 42 times and lost on 43 occasions.

Millwall FC @MillwallFC "We've had a good week and some tough sessions."



#Millwall "We've had a good week and some tough sessions." 💪 "We've had a good week and some tough sessions."#Millwall

Millwall are on a three-game winning run in this fixture and haven't lost to Reading since November 2019, a run comprising five games.

Millwall Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Millwall vs Reading Team News

Millwall

The Lions won't be able to call upon Mason Bennett who's nursing a hamstring problem.

Tom Bradshaw returns from an injury and could play up front, while Jake Cooper is also gunning for a start after coming off the bench in the defeat against Norwich.

Injured: Mason Bennett

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Reading FC @ReadingFC



Into the Den on Saturday - Hutch previews "Millwall are good at what they do – they have good players and they’re a good Championship team. So it’ll be a hard match. Fingers crossed we can get the better of them."Into the Den on Saturday - Hutch previews #MILREA "Millwall are good at what they do – they have good players and they’re a good Championship team. So it’ll be a hard match. Fingers crossed we can get the better of them."Into the Den on Saturday - Hutch previews #MILREA 🔜

Reading

The Royals are blighted by a spate of injuries, as Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite and Femi Azeez are all sidelined. Sam Hutchinson is doubtful for Saturday after picking up an injury in the last clash.

Injured: Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Meite, Femi Azeez

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Sam Hutchinson

Unavailable: None

Millwall vs Reading Predicted XIs

Millwall (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski; Charlie Cresswell, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace; Danny McNamara, George Saville, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone; George Honeyman; Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe

Reading (3-5-2): Dean Bouzanis; Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Jahmari Clarke; Andy Yiadom, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Mamadou Loum, Junior Hoilett; Tom Ince, Shane Long

Millwall vs Reading Prediction

Reading are the form team here and perhaps the favourites to win. However, Millwall are no pushovers at home, having won both their games at The Den so far this season. A draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Reading

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav