Millwall vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023

Millwall and Rotherham United will lock horns at the Den in round 26 of the EFL Championship on Sunday (January 1).

The Lions are unbeaten in four games against the visitors and will look to maintain this fine run.

Millwall were denied successive wins for the first time since October, as they were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City on Thursday. That followed an impressive 2-0 victory at Watford on December 26, which snapped their three-game winless run.

With 36 points from 24 games, Millwall are eighth in the Championship but could rise to third with all three points.

Meanwhile, Rotherham failed to steer clear of the relegation zone, as they fell to a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town. They head into the new year on a five-game winless run in the league, picking up two draws and three losses since a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on November 8.

With 27 points from 25 games, Rotherham are 20th in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone.

Millwall vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Millwall holds a slight upper hand in the fixture, claiming 15 wins from the last 39 meetings.

Rotherham have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last four games against Rotherham, winning two and drawing two since a 1-0 loss in August 2018.

Millwall are unbeaten in eight games across competitions, claiming four wins and as many draws since a 2-0 loss against QPR in September.

Rotherham head into the weekend winless in five league games, picking up two points from 15 available.

Millwall vs Rotherham United Prediction

Millwall have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of seeing the struggling visitors. The Lions should see off Rotherham, who have managed just two wins away from home this season.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Rotherham United

Millwall vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Millwall

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last nine clashes.)

