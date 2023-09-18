Millwall vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Millwall and Rotherham United battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday seven fixture on Wednesday (September 20).

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at the same ground over the weekend. Joel Piroe scored a brace before Georginio Rutter wrapped up the scoring in the 81st minute.

Rotherham, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas scored in either half to guide the Terriers to victory.

The defeat left the Millers in 21st spot in the standings, having garnered four points from six games. Millwall, meanwhile, are 18th with seven points to show for their efforts after six outings.

Millwall vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 41st meeting between the two sides. Millwall lead 16-13.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Millwall win 3-0 at home on New Year's Day.

Five of their last six meetings have seen at least one team fail to score.

Gareth Rowett, Millwall manager, has lost just one of his last 12 games against Rotherham United, winning seven.

Millwall have lost four of their last five home league games.

Rotherham have lost their last four away games across competitions, conceding at least twice.

Millwall vs Rotherham United Prediction

Both Millwall and Rotherham are on poor runs of form and are in danger of being dragged into an early relegation scrap.

Millwall have struggled at home, losing four of their last five league games. However, the Lions can bank on a good recent record against Rotherham, being unbeaten in five outings. Rotherham, for their part, have struggled on their travels, particularly in front of goal.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Rotherham

Millwall vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half