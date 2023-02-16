Millwall vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

Millwall and Sheffield United will go head-to-head at the Den in round 33 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 18).

Both teams were beaten in their most recent outing and will head into the weekend looking to return to winning ways.

Sheffield United Women @sufc_women



#SUFC Sheffield United is pleased to issue an update on the women's team's backroom staff, following Jonathan Morgan's appointment as head coach. Sheffield United is pleased to issue an update on the women's team's backroom staff, following Jonathan Morgan's appointment as head coach.#SUFC 🔴

Millwall were sent crashing back to earth in the Championship on Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Coventry City.

Before that, the Lions were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming seven points from a possible nine. With 46 points from 30 games, Millwall are seventh in the league table, one point behind the playoff places, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Sheffield were beaten 3-1 by Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Before that, the Blades were unbeaten in 13 games across competitions, winning ten. With 61 points from 32 games, Sheffield are second in the standings, eight points off first-placed Burnley.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from their last 61 meetings, Sheffield hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Millwall have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Sheffield are unbeaten in six of their last eight games against the Lions, winning four, since December 2017.

Millwall are unbeaten in nine league games at home, winning fivem since a 2-0 loss to QPR in September.

The Blades are without defeat in seven away games in the league, winning five since a1-0 loss at Coventry City in October.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Prediction

Millwall and Sheffield will both look to return to winning ways and should take the game to each other in search of all three points. The Blades head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should come out victorious.

Prediction: Millwall 1-2 Sheffield United

Millwall vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield

Tip 2: First to score - Sheffield (The Blades have opened the scoring in six of their last eight meetings with Millwall.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes