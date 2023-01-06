Millwall vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Millwall and Sheffield United will square off in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts are coming off a comprehensive 3-0 home victory over Rotherham United in the Championship on New Year's Day. Tom Bradshaw scored a brace either side of Cameron Humphreys' own goal to help the Lions claim maximum points and move into the top six.

Sheffield, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at QPR in league action. John Egan scored an injury time equaliser for the visitors to cancel out Ilias Chair's 11th-minute opener. The draw saw the Blades fall five points behind league leaders Burnley, but they still have a healthy advantage in second spot.

"We know what we're going to face. Being aware of it and dealing with it is the challenge." - Paul Heckingbottom looking ahead to the FA Cup tie at The Den.

The South Yorkshire outfit will now turn their attention to the FA Cup where Millwall stand in their way of a place in the fourth round.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 60 previous clashes, each team has won 25 times, while ten games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Sheffield claim a comfortable 2-0 home win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have produced two goals or fewer.

Millwall are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the league, winning five.

Sheffield are unbeaten in their last six away games, with their latest draw against QPR snapping a five-game winning streak on their travels.

Millwall have the second best home record in the league this season, garnering 27 points from 13 games.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Prediction

Both teams are on a positive run of form and will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round.

Sheffield have been the more consistent team this season, but Millwall's strong home form means they cannot be discounted.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw, prompting a rematch.

Prediction: Millwall 1-1 Sheffield United

Millwall vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

