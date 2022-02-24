Millwall vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Millwall are set to play Sheffield United at the Den on Saturday for their next EFL Championship fixture.

Millwall come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Wayne Rooney's Derby County in the league. First-half goals from attacker Jed Wallace and young midfielder Tyler Burey sealed the deal for Gary Rowett's Millwall. A late second-half own goal from centre-back Jake Cooper proved to be a mere consolation for Derby County.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, beat Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the league. A late second-half goal from centre-back Ben Davies secured the win for Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United, who had centre-back Charlie Goode sent off in the second-half.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sheffield United have won four games, lost five and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Millwall beating Sheffield United 2-1. Goals from forward Jed Wallace and centre-back Jake Cooper ensured victory for Millwall. A penalty from veteran striker Billy Sharp proved to be a mere consolation for Sheffield United, who had midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White sent off in the second-half.

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-L-D

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-D-W

Millwall vs Sheffield United Team News

Millwall

Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be unable to call upon the services of experienced Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld, midfielder Ryan Leonard, attacker Luke Freeman, Wales international Tom Bradshaw, Scottish forward Oliver Burke and winger Sheyi Ojo. There are doubts over the availability of striker Benik Afobe.

Injured: Ryan Leonard, Luke Freeman, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Oliver Burke, Sheyi Ojo

Doubtful: Benik Afobe

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be without centre-back Jack O'Connell, forward Rhian Brewster, right-back Jayden Bogle, experienced striker David McGoldrick and left-back Enda Stevens. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Chris Basham and left-back Ben Osborn. Centre-back Charlie Goode is suspended.

Injured: Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: Ben Osborn, Chris Basham

Suspended: Charlie Goode

Millwall vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Scott Malone, Jed Wallace, Mason Bennett, Tyler Burey

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Ben Davies, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, Billy Sharp

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited



What a footballer. Rolls Royce. Sander Berge Appreciation Tweet.What a footballer. Rolls Royce. Sander Berge Appreciation Tweet.What a footballer. Rolls Royce. 🇳🇴 https://t.co/WgFFne0WhT

Millwall vs Sheffield United Prediction

Millwall are currently 12th in the league, and have won their last three league games. Much will rely on the performances of Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett if they are to produce a positive result.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. After a poor start to the season, they have managed to pick form after the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as manager.

Sheffield United should edge past Millwall.

Prediction: Millwall 0-1 Sheffield United

Edited by Abhinav Anand