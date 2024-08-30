Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August, 2024

Millwall lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday in the fourth round of fixtures in the Championship on Saturday (August 31). Both sides are in the bottom half of the standings.

Neil Harris' Millwall are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup second round in midweek, with Dan Agyei bagging the game's only goal in the 14th minute.

Before that, the Lions drew goalless at Hull City in the Championship to register their first points of the season after losses to Watford (home) and Bristol City (away). Harris' side are in the relegation zone, only ahead of Luton Town and Cardiff City on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Sheffield thumped Grimsby 5-1 away in midweek to move into the EFL Cup third round. All five Sheffield goals came after the break, with Callum Paterson starring with a brace.

In their previous Championship outing, the Owls lost 2-0 at home to Leeds United, with Brandon Aaronson and Daniel James scoring either side of the break. The defeat left Roh's side in 16th place in the standings with three points.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Sheffield Championship game at The Den:

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head and key numbers

In 53 games across competitions, Sheffield lead Millwall 20-17, winning their last meeting 2-0 away in the Championship in February.

Millwall have just one loss in their last seven meetings with Sheffield, winning three.

The Lions have three wins in their last five competitive home games, losing two, which came in their two most recent outings.

Sheffield have won four of their last five road outings, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: L-D-L-W-L; Sheffield: W-L-L-W-W

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

It's evident that neither side have made an impressive start to their new league campaign. Sheffield have only fared marginally better than Millwall, who are winless this season.

In terms of their head-to-head, Millwall have had the Owls' number in their last seven meetings, losing once - but that loss came in their most recent clash at the Hillsborough Stadium in February this year. Sheffield, though, haven't won consecutive league games at Millwall since April 2013.

Considering the Owls' poor record at the Den, a stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Millwall 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Both sides have't scored in this fixture in seven meetings.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Two of their last five clashes have ended goalless.)

