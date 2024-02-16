Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th, 2024

Millwall take on Sheffield Wednesday in the 33rd round of the Championship on Saturday (February 17).

Joe Edwards' Millwall are coming off a humbling 4-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town in the league on Wednesday, with three of the goals coming before the break. Following their third straight league reverse, the Lions are just above the relegation zone. They are 21st in the standings with 33 points from 32 games.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Sheffield also suffered a defeat in their previous outing, going down 2-0 at leaders Leicester City in midweek. Compared to Millwall, the Owls have fared worse, just seven points above rock-bottom Rotherham (19).

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Millwall-Sheffield Championship game:

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head and key stats

In 52 meetings across competitions, Millwall have won 17 and lost 19 times.

Sheffield are winless in six meetings with Millwall, all in the Championship, losing the last two. Their last meeting was a 4-0 home defeat to the Lions in November.

Millwall have just one win (1-0 to Norwich City in the Championship) in their last five home games across competitions, losing thrice.

Sheffield have one win (1-0 at Preston North End in the Championship) on their last five outings away from home across competitions, losing the last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Millwall: L-L-L-D-L; Sheffield: L-W-L-L-D

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

From their respective position in the standings, it's amply clear that both sides have had a campaign to forget and are fighting to escape relegation.

In terms of recent form, Sheffield have fared marginally better - winning once in five games - compared to Millwall's winless run in the same period. However, the Owls have been poor travellers, winning twice in 17 games, losing a whopping 13 times.

Even in terms of recent head-to-head meetings, Sheffield are winless in six meetings. Considering all the above factors, expect a narrow win for Millwall as they strive to move clear of the drop zone in their quest for safety.

Prediction: Millwall 1-0 Sheffield

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip 1: Millwall to win

Tip 2: Sheffield to score: No (The Owls have scored once in their last six meetings with Millwall.)

Tip 3: Over 2 goals: No (Four of their last six meetings have produced just one goal.)