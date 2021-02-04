Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Millwall will host Sheffield Wednesday at the Den on Saturday, with three points at stake on matchday 28 of the EFL Championship.

The home side come into this game on the back of three consecutive draws and played out a goalless stalemate with Norwich City in their most recent clash.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an impressive 2-1 victory away to promotion-chasing Bournemouth.

That victory massively aided their survival hopes, although they are still in the bottom three. Sheffield Wednesday are three points from safety and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Millwall are relatively comfortable in 14th place, having accrued 32 points from 27 games so far.

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

These two sides have met on 50 occasions in the past. Sheffield Wednesday have the slightly better record with 19 wins and 16 draws. Millwall were victorious on 15 previous occasions.

Their most recent clash came earlier in the season on 7 November 2020, and they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Millwall form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Millwall

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts. Manager Gary Rowett will have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday

The visitors have three players currently sidelined through injury. Moses Odubajo (hamstring) and Joost Van Aken (foot) are both expected back in February. Dominic Iorfa is ruled out for the season with an Achilles tendon injury.

There are no suspension worries for caretaker manager Neil Thompson.

Injuries: Moses Odubajo, Joost Van Aken, Dominic Iorfa

Suspension: None

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski (GK); Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Jiri Skalak, Ryan Woods, Ryan Leonard, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw; Matt Smith

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kairen Westwood (GK); Osaze Urhoghide, Sam Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer; Matt Penney, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach; Elias Kachunga, Callum Peterson

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday have turned a corner since the temporary appointment of Neil Thompson in December. Since then, the Owls have won four of their five league games to boost their survival hopes.

Their good run could continue against a Millwall side who have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The hosts' defensive nous suggests a low-scoring game.

We expect a repeat of the scoreline from the reverse fixture.

Prediction: Millwall 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday